Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,473 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,845,000.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Global X Clean Tech ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,530. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

