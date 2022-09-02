GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,310,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 16,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $57.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion and a PE ratio of 63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth $912,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 162.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 130,695 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 180.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 62,978 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.