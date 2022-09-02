GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,310,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 16,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $57.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion and a PE ratio of 63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49.
GFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
