Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $176,947.00

Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Globe Derivative Exchange has a market capitalization of $18.06 million and $176,947.00 worth of Globe Derivative Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Globe Derivative Exchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Globe Derivative Exchange has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.
Globe Derivative Exchange Profile
Globe Derivative Exchange’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,871,995 coins. Globe Derivative Exchange’s official Twitter account is @globedx.
Buying and Selling Globe Derivative Exchange
Receive News & Updates for Globe Derivative Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Globe Derivative Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.