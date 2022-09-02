Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,557 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,353,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $278,510,000 after buying an additional 101,994 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.57. The stock had a trading volume of 90,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $184.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.40. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

