Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.9% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.71 on Friday, reaching $532.88. 20,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,099. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.28.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

