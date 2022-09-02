Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 140,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 973.4% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 30,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 47,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.25. 47,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,629. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

