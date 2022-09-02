Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.4% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,233,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

