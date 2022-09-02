Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Up 5.8%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 334,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,661,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 17.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 587,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 531,126 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $405,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

