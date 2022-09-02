Goldcoin (GLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $2,724.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00026524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00294495 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002421 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

