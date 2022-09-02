Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Stock Price Down 1%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75. Approximately 14 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.16.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.