Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $64.00 on Friday. Graco has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Graco will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.