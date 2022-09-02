Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$5.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $903.20 million-$909.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.35 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.88 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.2 %

LOPE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. 8,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,115. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.31.

Insider Activity

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

