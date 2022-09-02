Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0165 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00309644 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001124 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

