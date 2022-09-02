Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Shares Down 2.3%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR – Get Rating) was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$28.15 and last traded at C$28.15. Approximately 1,886,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average daily volume of 301,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.

Great Bear Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -153.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.19.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

