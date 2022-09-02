Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.22% of Booking worth $221,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $20.89 on Friday, reaching $1,831.62. 13,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,893.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,090.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

