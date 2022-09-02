Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 74,132 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,589,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,132 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Intel worth $290,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 852,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,226,844. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

