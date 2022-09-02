Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,357,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,889 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $337,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.14. The stock had a trading volume of 408,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,565,821. The company has a market cap of $337.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

