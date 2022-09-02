Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Crown Castle worth $125,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $2,474,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 37.7% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.94.

NYSE CCI traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

