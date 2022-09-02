Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $111.22 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $111,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,063. The company has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

