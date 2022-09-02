Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $157.92 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,369,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,886 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $157,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $80.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,634,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

