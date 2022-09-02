Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 130,172 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,186,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 130,172 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $361,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,492,430,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. 286,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,233,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

