Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 33,853 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,562,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 33,853 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Comcast worth $175,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 523,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,270,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

