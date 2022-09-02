Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.90-$8.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of Greif stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Greif

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Greif in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the first quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greif by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

