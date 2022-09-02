Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.90-$8.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS.
GEF stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. Greif has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.
In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $227,943.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,307,482 shares in the company, valued at $163,600,473.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Greif by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.
Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.
