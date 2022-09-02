Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Stock Price Down 41.5%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 41.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Grieg Seafood ASA Trading Up 71.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

