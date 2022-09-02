Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ground Rents Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
LON:GRIO opened at GBX 55.90 ($0.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.48 million and a P/E ratio of 5,550.00. Ground Rents Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 52.50 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 77 ($0.93). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.86.
About Ground Rents Income Fund
Further Reading
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.