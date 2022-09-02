Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.75

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ground Rents Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:GRIO opened at GBX 55.90 ($0.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.48 million and a P/E ratio of 5,550.00. Ground Rents Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 52.50 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 77 ($0.93). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.86.

Get Ground Rents Income Fund alerts:

About Ground Rents Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.