Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $739.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.