Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $739.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

