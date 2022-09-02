Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.85

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOYGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and traded as high as $30.55. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 8,458 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBOOY shares. HSBC upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

