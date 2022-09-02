Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Gulf Investment Fund stock opened at GBX 2.23 ($0.03) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £918,285.70 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. Gulf Investment Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.36 ($0.03).

Get Gulf Investment Fund alerts:

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.