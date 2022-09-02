Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Gulf Investment Fund stock opened at GBX 2.23 ($0.03) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £918,285.70 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. Gulf Investment Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.36 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.