Hacken Token (HAI) Price Reaches $0.0171

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $276,925.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai.

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

