Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Haemonetics stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $77.60.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,555 shares of company stock valued at $687,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Haemonetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

