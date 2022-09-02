Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.97

Shares of Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 170391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Hang Lung Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1009 per share. This represents a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

