Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €6.20 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Trading Down 3.3 %

AT1 opened at €2.81 ($2.87) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 52 week high of €6.57 ($6.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.