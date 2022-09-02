Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 439.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $48.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

