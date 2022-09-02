Hayleigh Lupino Buys 54,003 Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Stock

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARSGet Rating) insider Hayleigh Lupino acquired 54,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,981.11 ($24,143.44).

Marston’s Price Performance

Shares of MARS stock traded up GBX 2.48 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 38.80 ($0.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. Marston’s PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 34.71 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 87.50 ($1.06). The stock has a market cap of £246.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 93 ($1.12).

Marston’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

Featured Articles

