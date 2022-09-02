Hayleigh Lupino Buys 54,003 Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Stock

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) insider Hayleigh Lupino acquired 54,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,981.11 ($24,143.44).

Shares of MARS stock traded up GBX 2.48 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 38.80 ($0.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. Marston’s PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 34.71 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 87.50 ($1.06). The stock has a market cap of £246.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 93 ($1.12).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

