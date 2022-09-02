Head to Head Analysis: American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) versus Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Rebel and Latham Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Latham Group $630.46 million 1.07 -$62.35 million ($0.13) -44.15

American Rebel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Latham Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A Latham Group 1 1 5 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Rebel and Latham Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Latham Group has a consensus target price of $10.64, indicating a potential upside of 85.42%. Given Latham Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than American Rebel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Latham Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Latham Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel N/A N/A N/A Latham Group -2.26% -3.61% -1.56%

Summary

Latham Group beats American Rebel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

