Head-To-Head Analysis: Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) and Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

Limoneira presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.91%. Kalera Public has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.07%. Given Kalera Public’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than Limoneira.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

43.3% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Kalera Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Limoneira shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Limoneira and Kalera Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira -3.63% -3.01% -1.43% Kalera Public N/A -56.17% -9.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Limoneira and Kalera Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $166.03 million 1.30 -$3.44 million ($0.38) -32.00 Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Kalera Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limoneira.

Summary

Limoneira beats Kalera Public on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 6,100 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 800 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,000 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 900 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

