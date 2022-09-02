Head-To-Head Comparison: Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) and Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Daktronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53% Daktronics 0.10% 0.30% 0.14%

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daktronics has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Daktronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Daktronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Daktronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 6.14 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -1.07 Daktronics $610.97 million 0.23 $590,000.00 $0.01 317.32

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions. Sigma Additive Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daktronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sigma Additive Solutions and Daktronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Daktronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Daktronics beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms. It also provides control components for video displays in live event applications; message displays; ITS dynamic message signs, including LED displays for road management; mass transit displays; and sound systems for indoor and outdoor sports venues. In addition, the company offers out-of-home advertising displays comprising digital billboards and street furniture displays; DataTime product line that consists of outdoor time and temperature displays; and Fuelight digit displays designed for the petroleum industry. Further, it provides ADFLOW DMS systems that include indoor networked solutions for retailers, convenience stores, and other businesses; and Venus Control Suite, Show Control, Vanguard, and others, as well as maintenance and professional services related to its products. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota.

