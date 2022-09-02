Head-To-Head Comparison: Valens Semiconductor (VLN) versus The Competition

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Valens Semiconductor to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor’s peers have a beta of 1.57, indicating that their average stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 Valens Semiconductor Competitors 1654 7671 16097 575 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Valens Semiconductor and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 174.41%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 37.15%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million -$26.53 million -3.24 Valens Semiconductor Competitors $3.70 billion $765.37 million 19.55

Valens Semiconductor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -37.55% -12.61% -11.24% Valens Semiconductor Competitors -59.16% -14.81% 0.17%

Summary

Valens Semiconductor peers beat Valens Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.