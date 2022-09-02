Head to Head Contrast: Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) & Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -26.92% -4.93% -3.23% Silicon Motion Technology 21.92% 33.80% 23.83%

Volatility and Risk

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $746.20 million 18.11 -$200.90 million ($1.70) -64.04 Silicon Motion Technology $922.10 million 2.55 $200.00 million $6.46 11.03

This table compares Wolfspeed and Silicon Motion Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wolfspeed and Silicon Motion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 4 10 0 2.60 Silicon Motion Technology 0 5 1 0 2.17

Wolfspeed presently has a consensus target price of $116.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.31%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus target price of $106.17, suggesting a potential upside of 48.57%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Wolfspeed on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc. provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers. It offers silicon carbide materials for customers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company's power devices include silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for customers and distributors to use in applications, such as electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. Its RF devices comprise GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company's products are also used in transportation, fast charging, wireless systems, 5G, motor drives, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense applications; and materials products and RF devices are used in military communications, radar, satellite, and telecommunication applications. It serves customers in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.