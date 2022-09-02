Head-To-Head Survey: Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) vs. Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qiagen and Relay Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $2.25 billion 4.56 $512.60 million $2.22 20.36 Relay Therapeutics $3.03 million 894.90 -$363.87 million ($2.56) -9.73

Volatility & Risk

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Qiagen has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Qiagen and Relay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 3 2 0 2.40 Relay Therapeutics 1 0 6 0 2.71

Qiagen presently has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.55%. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $39.63, suggesting a potential upside of 59.14%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Qiagen.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 22.75% 19.26% 9.92% Relay Therapeutics -13,243.58% -21.38% -18.77%

Summary

Qiagen beats Relay Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Sysmex Corporation and OncXerna Therapeutics, as well as an agreement with Mirati. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

