Head to Head Survey: Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) versus UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 28.98% 14.34% 1.06% Trustmark 17.01% 7.15% 0.69%

Risk & Volatility

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Trustmark 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UMB Financial and Trustmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

UMB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $107.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.14%. Trustmark has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.82%. Given UMB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Trustmark.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMB Financial and Trustmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.34 billion 3.21 $353.02 million $8.55 10.40 Trustmark $676.13 million 2.82 $147.37 million $1.79 17.42

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark. UMB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. UMB Financial pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Trustmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Trustmark on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers asset management and healthcare service provided to institutional client; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, and small business loan, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and advisory and trust service. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 167 full-service branches and 13 limited service branches; and 198 automated teller machines and 69 interactive teller machines. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.