Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Short Interest Update

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Assurance Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Assurance Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAAC opened at $9.95 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

About Health Assurance Acquisition

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

