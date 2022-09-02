Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

