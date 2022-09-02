HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 2.9% This Week

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000831 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $57.73 million and approximately $8,829.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

