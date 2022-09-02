Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading Down 1.1%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €1.45 ($1.48) and last traded at €1.46 ($1.49). 325,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.47 ($1.50).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HDD. Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.45) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €2.00 ($2.04) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €1.94. The company has a market cap of $443.11 million and a P/E ratio of 8.09.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

