Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $123.15

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $123.15 and last traded at $123.15, with a volume of 4265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

