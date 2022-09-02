Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.51 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,740. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.