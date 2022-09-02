Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.34. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 7,427 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLX. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 449,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 124,377 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

