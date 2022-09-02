HempCoin (THC) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

HempCoin (THC) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. HempCoin has a total market cap of $701,265.67 and approximately $30.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 267,145,702 coins and its circulating supply is 267,010,552 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

